Britain to continue supporting Malawi education

The British High Commission in Malawi has said the United Kingdom will keep on supporting the country

British High Commissioner to Malawi Holly Tett made the remarks in Lilongwe on Thursday at a farewell function for the eight successful applicants of the prestigious Chevening Scholarship award.

Tett said Malawi needs educated leaders in various sectors who can drive change.

“Across all sectors in Malawi, having great leaders that can drive change is essential and of course those leaders have to have good quality education. The education in the UK is one of the best, we have four of the top six universities but the UK also offers a vibrant culture and a lot of intellectual freedom,” she explained.

The ambassador also noted that the scholarships further strengthens her country’s relations with Malawi.

On his part, Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka said the education opportunities which Britain gives Malawians provides the country with the expertise necessary for development.

“As you know studies abroad are extremely expensive and these are scholarships that we as a government could ill afford, but we are delighted and grateful to the British government for doing it on our behalf,” said Msaka.

He encouraged those that have benefited from this scholarship to “exemplify the quality of British education and demonstrate that there is something uniquely special about these studies.”

One of the successful applicants, Madalitso Hanjahanja expressed her excitement for being selected for the award saying she is looking forward to exploring the UK as well as looking at ways her studies would be able to enhance the cooperation between Malawi and the British government.

Applications for the Chevening scholarship awards for 2018 are already open.