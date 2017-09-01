Fischer Kondowe allowed to quit Bullets

The veteran winger has been told by Nyasa Big Bullets that he is free to join any club of his choice just days after he asked for the termination of his contract over outstanding signing on fees amounting to K3 million.

Nyasa Big Bullets executive committee has accepted Fischer Kondowe’s decision to have his contract terminated with the longest serving player being told to join any club of his choice.

In a letter dated 1st August 2017 and signed by Bullets’ interim General Secretary Albert Chigoga, the club says Kondowe was on the verge of being named the team’s brand ambassador due to his dedication.

“Following your letter dated 29th August 2017, we sincerely regret to accept your personal decision to terminate the contract with Nyasa Big Bullets FC.

“As a football club, we were working on a long term programme to make you a Brand Ambassador through marketing initiative with our sponsors Nyasa Manufacturing Company due to your dedicated services to our football club.

“We will always regard you very highly as one of the iconic legends of Nyasa Big Bullets. We wish you the success as you seek to re-launch your career elsewhere,” reads the document.

It is understood that Kondowe handed in his resignation letter to the team’s technical panel soon after training at Blantyre Sports Club saying he got fed up with the treatment which was being given to him by the executive committee.

Kondowe is the current longest serving player both at Bullets and in the top flight. He has played professional football for more than 20 years.