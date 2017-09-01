Documents on Lake Malawi wrangle missing.

Documents related to the Lake Malawi dispute are missing, government has confirmed.

According to principal secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

, the ministry is failing to find supporting documents for expenditures related to the Lake Malawi wrangle.

Munlo made the revelations when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Thursday.

He said employees at the ministry only found photocopies of the documents for the K28 million expenditure.

“We haven’t found the records for the [Lake Malawi] dispute. I insisted we should find them but my staff only found photocopies,” Munlo said.

He admitted that the ministry’s filling system is disorganised and they have asked the Department of Antiquities to help them.

Malawi and Tanzania are fighting over a part of Lake Malawi which Tanzania says it owns. Malawi has always insisted that the whole lake belongs to it.

Mediation talks on the wrangle were last held in July and mediators are expected to brief presidents of the two countries for guidance.