Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president and leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera has written donors seeking their intervention following death threats from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to Chakwera, the ruling DPP has been sending death threats to Lawrence Sitolo who is an MCP aspirant for Nsanje Lalanje constituency in the October 17 by-elections.

MCP deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka confirmed that Chakwera has written the United States Embassy, Germany Embassy, European Union, British High Commission and the United Nations informing them of the matter.

In the letter, Chakwera says the MCP candidate, Sitolo, is living dangerously as he is receiving threats from the ruling party.

Chakwera claims that DPP top brass are persuading Sitolo to receive K100 million and withdraw his MCP membership.

The ruling party wants him to contest as an independent candidate or even withdraw from the race altogether to get a diplomatic posting and K50 million cash.

Further information indicates that Sitolo has also been promised an MP’s salary and related benefits by the DPP led government if he does not contest.

Senior DPP members who contacted Sitolo include Leston Mulli, Noel Masangwi, DPP regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha and strongman Kondwani Nankhumwa who is also cabinet minister and leader of government business in Parliament.

“Hon. Sitolo has recordings of the phone conversations with these people,” says Chakwera in the letter.

The MCP president has asked the diplomatic community to condemn the actions of DPP in the strongest terms saying he is seriously concerned about the threat posed to their candidate Sitolo.

Chakwera has told donors that the issue could lead to “anarchy and civil war in Malawi.”

When contacted by one of the local media houses for comment, Mchacha, Masangwi, Mulli and Nankhumwa denied contacting Sitolo.