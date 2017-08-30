Malawi Police officer mounts fake roadblock

A Malawi Police officer has been arrested in Dedza for manning an illegal roadblock in his home.

The officer, constable Mdala, was found collecting money unlawfully from people in his home area at Lobi, Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza.

According to reports, Mdala whose number is B5745 was earlier granted leave and he went to his home village to spend the holiday.

While in the village, he put on his police uniform, mounted a fake roadblock and started soliciting money from people.

Community members became suspicious of Mdala’s conduct and they tipped the police who went to the illegal roadblock in plain clothes and caught him red handed.