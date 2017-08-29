Robber gets four years in jail

A court in Lilongwe has sentenced a 26-year-old man to four years in jail for stealing K620,000 worth of items and K120,000 in cash.

The convict has been identified as Chisomo Kangaude of Londa-Londa village in the area of Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu district.

The court heard through police prosecutor Vasco Magwaya of Kanengo Police Station that during the night of August 4 this year, Kangaude together with two other criminals broke and entered into a house at Area 25 in Lilongwe where they stole assorted household items worth K620,000 and money amounting to K120,000.

The items included a plasma television screen, two speakers, a power bank and a phone.

After investigations, the police managed to recover some of the stolen items and arrest the thief.

In court, Kangaude pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and theft under section 309 and 278 of the penal code respectively.

While passing sentence, Nkukula First Grade Magistrate Cecilia Onsewa observed that cases of theft of potable but valuable items such as plasma screens and cell phones are being brought before the court at an alarming rate.

She said this is not a welcome development and the court has a duty to address it by passing meaningful penalties.

Onsewa however considered the fact that the convict was a first offender and had pleaded guilty without wasting court’s time.

Magistrate Onsewa then sentenced the man to three years in prison for burglary and one year for theft.

The sentences will run consecutively.