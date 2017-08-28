Waste becoming vital in Lilongwe

Waste is being used for producing various products in Malawi’s capital city, Lilongwe.

The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) is recycling waste to produce products for everyday use.

“Charcoal, hats, bags and mats are some of the recycled products from Area 13 and Masintha waste transfer stations in Lilongwe,” says LCC.

Recently, LCC launched the two waste transfer stations in the city with an intention of making Malawi’s capital city clean.

According to the city council, the two facilities at Area 13 and Masintha ground in Kawale will enhance reuse and recycling of materials in the capital city as it has just started currently.

The waste transfer stations cost MK50 million each and are some of the achievements under Integrated Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Low Income Areas of Lilongwe Project.

Malawi24 caught up with city residents after the opening of the two facilities who hailed the city council for the projects.

Some quarters had been blaming Lilongwe City Council for its failure to manage waste in the city.

Among other notable places in the capital city where waste is poorly disposed are near Lilongwe River and Flea market.