South African rapper Emtee to headline 2017 UMP events

South Africa’s award winning hip hop artist Emtee will be the main headliner at this year’s Urban Music People (UMP) events.

Organisers, Nde’feyo Entertainment, have made the confirmation on the rapper’s coming through their social media information outlet.

According to Nde’feyo, the events scheduled for November will see Emtee, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, taking to stage as an international guest artist. He will make his maiden stage appearance in the country on 18th November at the UMP Awards ceremony in Lilongwe.

A day later, 19th November, Blantyre will have a taste of the international superstar’s stage magic at the UMP Festival. In Lilongwe, Ndevu will perform at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) and Blantyre Sports Club in the commercial capital.

News about his coming has set the entertainment mood high in the country with social media citizens posting about it. Others believe this is a signal that UMP is becoming an international phenomenon.

The 25-year-old is famed for the song Roll Up whose remix attracted AKA and Nigeria’s Wizkid. His other popular songs are Pearl Thusi and We Up.

Last year’s edition of UMP Awards was graced by Malawi’s South African based Reggae dancehall star, Gemini Major, alongside his ex-label mate at Family Tree, Nadia Nakai.

In a latest development, three trending local artists have been included on the line up of acts at this year’s occasions. Macelba, Purple C and Tsar Leo have been given the nod.