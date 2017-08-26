No urinating on goalposts during Nomads, Moyale match

Moyale Barracks have said they will ensure no Mighty Beforward Wanderers supporter urinates on goalposts during the teams’ Carlsberg Cup tie as security will be tightened.

According to reports, Moyale Barracks soldiers are planning to control security at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday during the game between Moyale Barracks and Mighty Beforward Wanderers.

A source from the Barracks said this will happen to avoid an incident that happened at Bingu National Stadium when the two teams met in the Airtel Top Eight.

During the game, two Wanderers supporters invaded the pitch at half time and urinated on goalposts. Wanderers were later fined K300,000 for the incident.

“Both soldiers and civilians will be alert of anything that will happen at the ground to make sure nothing strange is happening,” said the source.

The Carlsberg Cup holders Beforward Wanderers will be hosted by the 2005 winners at Mzuzu Stadium in a crucial Carlsberg Cup semifinal encounter.

The two teams have already met twice this season with Moyale losing both matches.