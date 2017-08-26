Chamba trafficker arrested

A 30-year-old man is behind bars in Nkhotakota for possessing loose cannabis sativa weighing 56.5 kilograms.

Nkhotakota police spokesperson Paul Malimwe told Malawi24 that the man, Briden Banda, was arrested at Kaombe police checking point after the law enforcers had stopped a Scania Bus he was traveling in.

“Police came across two black laptop bags, one black expand bag and one China sack bag full of the illicit drug concealed with clothes,” Malimwe told Malawi24.

According to Malimwe, efforts to trace the owner of the stuff led to the arrest of Banda who voluntarily admitted to be the owner of the drugs.

Briden Banda who hails from Kaiya village Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu will appear before Nkhotakota first grade magistrate court to answer charges of being found in possession of Indian hemp without license contravening section 4 (A) and 19 of Dangerous Drug Act.