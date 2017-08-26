Japan spots future in Malawian Judo athletes

Japanese Ambassador to Malawi Kae Yanagiswa has said Judo athletes in the country can compete at the Olympics.

Yanagiswa made the sentiments in Lilongwe when she presided over the 4th Japanese Ambassadors Judo Championships organised by Embassy of Japan in collaboration with the Judo Association of Malawi.

In her speech, the Japanese Ambassador expressed hope that there will be Malawian Judo athletes participating in the 2020 Olympics.

Yanagisawa also hailed the participation of Malawian junior athletes at the African Union Zone 5 Youth Games held in Angola in 2016 and their consequent attainment of two bronze medals at both individual and team level as a very positive development.

The event was graced by Vice Chairperson of the Malawi National Council of Sports Violet Chimkono as the guest of honour.

The Japanese Ambassador Championship has been held annually since 2014.

Twenty five athletes from Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu took part in the competition this year.