Malawi is led by educated fools – Chakwera

Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera has claimed that Malawi’s politics is riddled with educated fools who are entrusted with leadership positions.

Chakwera who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president made the remarks at a two-day convention Transformational Alliance in Blantyre on Friday.

The MCP leader told delegates to the convention that if Malawi is to have transformational leaders, the country should stop measuring leadership by education and electing leaders according to tribe, age or region.

“We have a lot of educated fools in the country’s political leadership. What we need is to know who we are, where we are and where we want to be. Not mediocrity and politics of appeasement,” he said.

Speaking at the same conference, economist Henry Kachaje cited misplaced choices, resistance to change, lack of patriotism and politics of appeasement as some of the factors affecting the country’s economy.

In a presentation at the convention, Kachaje said oppression is hindering personal economic development. He also advised leaders to consider future generations when making decisions.

On his part, Transformational Alliance chairperson Moses Kunkuyu condemned the rise in corruption in the country saying lack of patriotism is the root cause of the vice.

He called for a change in attitude among Malawians which he said is one way of developing the country.

Various traditional and religious leaders also attended the Transformation Alliance (TA) convention on Friday. The convention is expected to end on Saturday