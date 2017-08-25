Police officers told to refrain from crime

Police officers have been urged to refrain from crime as no officer will be protected if found involved in criminal activities.

Central Region commissioner John Nyondo made the remarks in Dedza district during a midyear station executive committee meeting at Mapiri lodge in the district.

Nyondo also thanked the district’s commissioner for the support the Dedza District Council is rendering to the police.

He said the police lack some resources for the effective delivery of their duties but the council is always with them providing resources like vehicles.

Nyondo then asked community members to desist from drinking excessively.

“We are asking members of the community to check on alcohol consumption as many crimes are perpetuated by drunkards. Murder and suicide cases are effects of alcohol abuse,” he explained.

The commissioner also condemned the abductions and killings of people with albinism and bald-headed people in the district.

In her remarks, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Emmie Soko thanked the office of District Commissioner for continued support which they render to the police.

Soko who is officer in-charge of Dedza Police also commended the station’s executive committee for Dedza for the effort they make to sensitise members of the community.