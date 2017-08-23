Global military leaders meet in Malawi on cyber security

Military officers from Africa, Europe, and the United States are meeting in Lilongwe to discuss cyber security under the Africa Endeavour Military Symposium.

Speaking with the press after the official opening of the meeting, Malawi Defence Force (MDF) General Griffin Supuni Phiri said such meetings are important since they give a platform to the country to learn several things.

Phiri said such meetings help Malawi Defence Force soldiers to maintain professionalism when carrying out their duties and to learn skills that help them in their work.

Speaking at the same function, United States Ambassador in the country Virginia Palmer said it is only through working together as partners that countries can successfully counter increasingly sophisticated cyber security threats.

“These partnerships have been a hallmark of U.S engagement in Africa for decades and will remain so into the future,” Palmer said.

Officials who attended the opening ceremony of the symposium include Malawi Deputy Minister of Defence Everton Chimulirenji and U.S Africa Commander’s Deputy Commander Lieutenant General James Vechery.

The Endeavour Military Symposium happens every year and is sponsored by United States Government.