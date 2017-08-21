Man commits suicide in Bvumbwe

A 25-year-old man in Thyolo poisoned himself after his mother advised him against divorcing his wife.

The man who has been identified as Albert Thom died after taking pesticides on Thursday August 17 at Sing’anga village in Bvumbwe area.

Deputy public relations officer for Limbe police station Widson Nhlane said the man picked a quarrel with his mother who was not happy because he wanted to divorce his wife with whom he had two children to marry another woman who also has children.

“The mother tried to reason with the man not to divorce the first woman but he was not happy with the advice,” Nhlane said.

At around 6PM on the same day, he took pesticides inside his house and when his relatives went to the house they found him unconscious.

The matter was reported to police who later rushed to the scene and took the man to Thyolo District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem results showed that he died of organophosphate poisoning.

The police are therefore advising members of the public to go to victim support units or to seek spiritual guidance when they have problems instead of killing themselves.