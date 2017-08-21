Man rapes 10 year old girl

Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe have arrested a 45-year-old man for raping a 10-year-old girl.

Kanengo police station spokesperson Laban Makalani told Malawi24 that the man Amoni Chiboma Kamphira hails from Gumbi village in the area of Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe.

According to Makalani, Kamphira raped the Standard 3 pupil after dragging her into a bush.

“The man is reported to have coaxed the girl, who was playing with her friends, into a nearby bush where he defiled her. Following the incident, the girl revealed the matter to her parents,” Makalani told Malawi24.

The rapist has since admitted sexually abusing the child and he has been charged with defilement under section 138 of the penal code.

The sexual offender, who is currently on remand at Maula Maximum Prison, is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of defilement.