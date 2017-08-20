Malawians encourage Gabadinho after penalty miss

Malawians have encouraged lethal striker Frank Gabadinho Mhango to keep his head high despite missing a penalty in his side’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) opener against Cape Town City on Friday.

The Flames international was brought in as a substitute for Bidvest Wits in the 46th minute. It was in 52nd minute when he was granted an opportunity to cancel out Cape Town City’s Lehlohonolo Majoro’s 37th minute strike, only to see his effort saved.

Mhango also fought hard towards the end of the game to correct his mistake but luck was not on his side as his effort was saved.

The final result favoured Cape Town City who disappointed the PSL holders with a slender one-nil victory.

Considering that this outcome may have a psychological effect on Gaba, Malawians have expressed full support for him. They say, looking at the quality of a footballer he is, it is an insult to negatively judge him because he missed a penalty.

“We have seen world’s best players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi miss penalties. It does not make you a bad footballer, it’s a mistake those who really follow football understand,” said Willard Simwaka from Mzuzu.

Another soccer zealot Henry Mkacha from Blantyre said Gabadinho should not lose hope since the season is still fresh.

“It’s not an issue at all. Gaba was Bidvest Wits top goal scorer last season which shows that in the many remaining games, he will handsomely contribute to his side.”

Last season, the Flames striker was only five goals short to emerge top goal scorer in the PSL. Cape Town City’s Lebogang Manyama came out top with 13 goals while the Malawian boy had 9 goals.