Cashgate suspect dies

A former army colonel who was arrested for being involved in cashgate has died in Lilongwe.

Ex-Malawi Defence Force Colonel, Nelson Kauwa, has died at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

KCH Hospital Director Jonathan Ngoma has confirmed about Kauwa’s death to the local media.

Kauwa was on bail following his arrest in 2015 after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) found that his company

Thuso Investments received payments from the army despite the company not offering any service to MDF.

The ACB established that there was no evidence that Thuso had a contract with MDF yet the company received payments totalling to K2.3 billion.

Kauwa was answering charges of conspiracy to commit an offence contrary to Section 35 of the Corrupt Practices Act; money laundering contrary to Section 35 (1) (c) of the Money Laundering, Proceeds of Serious Crimes and Terrorist Financing Act; and theft contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code.

Currently two other former army general, former MDF Commander General Henry Odillo (retired) and Clement Kafuwa who was his deputy, are also answering cashgate related charges.