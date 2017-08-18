DPP to be dragged to court over blue night

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Blue Night blues refuse to die as some institutions have threatened the party if it fails to pay back money it got for the event.

Five Civil Society Organization (CSOs) have given the ruling Democratic Progress Party (DPP) seven days to return the money it received from parastatals for the blue night dinner and dance held in Lilongwe.

The CSOs have disclosed that they are to take legal action if DPP fails to return over K13.5 million it reportedly obtained from councils and parastatals.

One of the CSOs, Centre for the Development of People (Cedep) has disclosed that it is ready to drag the party to court if it fails to return the money to the parastatals and councils.

Cedep Executive Director Gift Trapence said the CSOs will sue DPP and the parasastals through their lawyer Wesly Mwafulirwa of Tennyson and Associates.

“If they fail to give back the money our lawyer is going to court to start the case against DPP and the parasastals that donated the money to DPP,” said Trapence.

DPP is reported to have solicited funds from Blantyre City Council (BCC), Mzuzu City Council (MCC) and Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) for the dinner and dance.

The development witnessed stakeholders accusing DPP of abuse of power for demanding money from the institutions.

But the ruling party insisted that the organisations were not forced to donate the cash hence it cannot return the money.