DPP committing political suicide

A political scientist has said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is making things difficult for itself by refusing to return money it got from public institutions.

DPP held a fundraising dinner last month and it told city councils and parastatals to attend the event and donate money to the party.

This has caused a stir as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have threatened to stage demonstrations and take legal action if the DPP will not return the money believed to be over K13.5 million.

However, the ruling party has said the institutions acted out of their own volition and it cannot return the money.

Speaking to Malawi24, one of the political scientists in the country Wonderful Mkhutche said the DPP has put itself in a difficult position by refusing to give in to the CSOs’ demands.

“The ruling party has been asked to return the money but it is refusing. This could have been easy if DPP had listened to the calls. But the party is making things difficult for itself,” said Mkhutche.

He said the CSOs are right to ask the DPP to return the money since the funds were meant for public work and not for a party.

“In all senses, this money has to be returned to whom it belongs, to Malawians,” said Mkhutche.

He added that the ruling DPP is to blame on this issue as there is proof that the parastatals and councils were forced to make the donations.

“There is evidence that some parastatals were bullied into contributing. DPP was voted into power and entrusted with taking care of public resources. But for the sake of funding party activities, they are abusing the resources simply because they can,” he said.

On the decision by the CSOs to stage demonstrations if the ruling DPP will not return the money, Mkhutche said the constitution provides the right to hold peaceful public demonstrations and the issue is a public concern hence the CSOs’ decision to act for the public is justified.