Man hangs himself in Machinga

A 28-year-old hanged himself in Machinga on Tuesday after his wife said she will divorce him.

Machinga police publicist, Davie Sulumba identified the deceased as Witness Chindimba who was living at Maulana village in Traditional Authority Chikweo in Machinga District.

Sulumba said the man had a tendency of beating his wife whenever disagreements arose in their family.

The wife got tired with this behaviour and reported the matter to family members who summoned them to discuss the issue on August 15.

During the meeting the woman told the family members that she wanted a divorce.

Discussions were adjourned to Wednesday August 16 but on Tuesday night the wife was surprised to see her husband hanging from a mango tree.

Postmortem results from Chikweo Health Centre proved that death was due to suffocation.

Police are therefore urging Malawians to report any misunderstandings that arise in their families to police rather than taking own life.

Witness Chindimba hailed from Mseka village, in the area of Traditional Authority Kawinga in the district.