Govt threatens to deal with striking judiciary staff

Malawi government through the ministry of finance has urged striking Judiciary support staff to go back to work arguing their strike is illegal.

According to the office of the treasury in the ministry of finance, the work contract for the support staff has no provision of house allowances as such the workers’ demands cannot be granted.

According to a letter to the workers with reference number FIN/BD/2/2/22/070 signed by secretary to the treasury Ben Botolo, government is to continue discussions with the workers when they return to work.

“We believe that this strike is illegal and unless the employees return to work immediately government shall be compelled to take such action within the law as would be available to every employer,” reads part of the letter made available to Malawi24.

Leader for the striking workers is on record to have said that the workers are to return to work only after government meets their demands.

Judiciary support staff downed tools to force government pay them house allowances.