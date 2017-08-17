APM wants more investors in agriculture sector

President Peter Mutharika has said Malawi needs to woo more investors to recapitalize the agriculture industry for the country’s economy to grow.

President Mutharika made the remarks on Wednesday during the official opening of the 14th National Agriculture Fair in Blantyre which will run from 16 to 19 August 2017.

He said the private sector should explore innovative ways of attracting investors including commercial banks to invest in the sector in Malawi.

“The foreign investors can support us in the value chain to strengthen agri-business,” said the president.

Mutharika also hailed the private sector and civil society organizations for their efforts in growing the agriculture sector through their vast skills, good innovation skills, and modern technologies.

“These are aspects that play a crucial role in boosting the economy of the country,” Mutharika said

Agriculture is Malawi’s main industry but farmers usually complain of lack of markets and low prices for their produce such as maize and pigeon peas.

Restrictions in other countries also affect local farmers. On pigeon peas for example, there are fears that India, one of the biggest markets for the commodity, intends to impose import restrictions.

But the Malawi leader assured farmers that his government will help them to get good prices when they sell their crops.

On his part, President of the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Karl Chokotho thanked the president for gracing the occasion saying the gesture would give farmers and traders impetus to put more efforts in adding value to their commodities.

During the function, trophies were awarded to Group Village Head Jumbe as the best farmer; Monsanto Malawi emerged as best input supplier, Department of Research and Services in the Ministry of Agriculture won the prize of being the best service provider while National Smallholder Farmers Association of Malawi (NASFAM) was awarded for being the best agri-processor.

This year’s trade fair which has attracted 53 exhibitors is being commemorated under the theme: ‘unleashing full agricultural potential; the role of markets’.