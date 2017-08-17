Guards jailed for stealing beer

A court in Nkhatabay has sentenced two men who were working for Makuzi beach as watchmen to five years in prison for stealing beer from a bar.

Police prosecutor Keston Chiona told the court that the two, Daton Chirwa, 30, and Weedman Chipilara aged 43, on 22, 26 and 28 July 2017 were captured on CCTV cameras stealing beer worth K202,400.

On August 15 when the two appeared before Nkhatabay FGM court, they pleaded guilty to the charge of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein contrary to section 311(1) of the penal code and in their mitigations, they claimed to have only drunk five bottles of beer each.

The two also sought the court’s forgiveness saying they have families that they look after and if sent to prison, their families will suffer.

First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda concurred with the state’s submission that the two deserved custodial sentence saying as watchmen, they were supposed to be custodians of the stolen beer but instead they did the opposite.

He sentenced them to five years in jail each.

Daton Chirwa and Weedman Chipilara come from Traditional Authority Malengamzoma in Nkhatabay district.