Carlsberg Cup Semifinal venues revealed

…Nomads travel North, Red Lions to play Bullets at BNS… Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced venues for this month’s Carlsberg Cup semifinals which will be played in Lilongwe and Mzuzu. After surviving Blue Eagles’ scare last Saturday in the quarterfinals, reigning champions Be Forward Wanderers will travel to the northern part of Malawi to play Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium in a repeat of Airtel Top 8 semi-final clash in which the Nomads produced a stunning comeback to claim a 3-2 victory over the Soldiers.

The clash will be played on Saturday, 26th August, 2017.

Meanwhile, the team that will join Moyale Barracks or Wanderers will be decided at the magnificent Bingu National Stadium the following day, with Red Lions hosting Nyasa Big Bullets on 27th August 2017 in Lilongwe.

It has been years since the Zomba based Soldiers reached semifinals of any competition, with fellow military teams reaching finals and winning honors at the expense of the oldest Malawi Defence Force (MDF) team.

However, the Soldiers are facing one of Malawi’s finest as far as this cup’s success is concerned. The Blantyre based side is the second best team in the history of the competition having won it twice, with Wanderers winning it thrice since its inception.

The finals of the competition will be played on 9th September at a venue yet to be decided by the FA.

Semi-final fixtures

Saturday, 26th August 2017

Moyale Barracks v Be Forward Wanderers at Mzuzu Stadium

Sunday, 27th August 2017

Red Lions v Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium