Two die in minibus crash

Two people died while 10 others sustained injuries after their minibus overturned three times along Salima road on Friday morning.

The two who died are of 40-year-old Paul Dete and Wilson Kamsaya, 42.

Kanengo Police spokesperson Salome Zgambo Chibwana said the accident involved a Nissan Caravan minibus registration number LL 4793 which was being driven by English Kapatamoyo and was coming from Salima going to Lilongwe.

According to Chibwana, upon reaching Kalulu trading centre the car’s rear tyre got burst and as the driver was trying to control the vehicle, he noticed a woman crossing the road from left to right hand side of the road which forced the driver to step on the brakes.

As a result, the vehicle swerved and overturned three times before resting in a gorge.

Dete of Nsambila village Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe and Kamsaya who came from JoJo village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa died on the spot.

Among the injured, three people suffered serious injuries and are in Intensive Care Unit at Kamuzu Central Hospital while seven others have been admitted with minor injuries.

The driver English Kapatamoyo, 30, comes from Sasani village Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakoka.