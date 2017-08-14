APM congratulates Kenyatta, Kagame

President Peter Mutharika has led Malawians in congratulating Uhuru Kenyatta and Paul Kagame who have been re-elected as presidents of Kenya and Rwanda respectively.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Mutharika hailed the maturity shown by people of Kenya and Rwanda during elections in the two countries.

“On behalf of our great Republic, I extend our hearty congratulations to Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Paul Kagame of Rwanda for their re-election to the high office over the past two weeks,” he said

Mutharika also commended people in the two countries for taking part in the whole process both as candidates and voters. The Malawi leader said Africa should value democracy during elections.

“Our satisfaction as a continent comes when democracy is enriched in the will of the people through democratic and legal means such as elections,” he said.

Malawi’s first citizen then called on Africans to pray for continued unity among political leaders in the two countries as they forge ahead to serve their citizens.

