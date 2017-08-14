Devotion: Act on Your Word

Acts 22:7-9 ” Then I fell to the ground and heard a voice saying to me, ‘Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?’

I answered, ‘Who are you, Lord?’ He said to me, ‘I am Jesus the Nazarene, whom you are persecuting.’ Those who were with me saw the light, but did not understand the voice of the one who was speaking to me.

The scripture above shows us that there was light and a voice. All of them saw the light and heard some voice.

However only Saul understood what was spoken because it was addressed to him. Jesus Christ specifically mentioned his name.

It was his personal word. He never mentioned the name of the other people and hence they did not understand what was said.

Even in a multitude, God specifically addresses individuals.

Remember Lazarus, when he was dead, Jesus came to the grave and specifically called Lazarus out of the multitudes who were buried there.John 11:43 “Now when He had said these things, He cried with a loud voice, “Lazarus, come forth!”

When Lazarus heard the Word he acted on it and got back to life.

Sometimes God speaks to a group but many times even in the group, He will specifically address you as an individual.

Each time you hear such personal Word and you know God has spoken, then act on the word immediately. Both Saul and Lazarus acted on the Word and they had good results.

Don’t spend much time consulting others who might have heard it differently.

If you consult others, consult only the spiritually mature people otherwise you will be misled by people because they would never understand it that way. If the voice of God tells you to do an action, do it. Its for you and you alone.

Additional scripture:James 1:22 But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves.

Prayer Thank you Father for the personal Word you give me every day. As I hear the word, I do the Word and get all the benefits in Your Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

