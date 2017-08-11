Carlsberg Cup: Moyale ready for Michiru

Moyale Barracks are confident of beating lower league side Michiru Madrid in their Carlsberg Cup quarterfinal match on Saturday.

The Kaning’ina soldiers beat Dwangwa United 3-0 to reach the quarterfinals while Michiru saw off Super League side Chitipa United in the round of 16 and will be looking to maintain their giant killer status.

But Moyale are positive they will go through to the semifinals.

Moyale Head Coach Charles Kamanga told Malawi24 that his team is ready for the Blantyre based side.

“We are very much ready and this time we want to use all weapons to destroy Michiru as you are aware Moyale took the cup way back in 2005 and we want to win it again,” he said.

He then urged the club’s supporters to go to Mzuzu Stadium in their large numbers and cheer for the soldiers.

Moyale Barracks won the Carlsberg Cup in 2005.