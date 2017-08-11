Flames five steps up in FIFA rankings

Malawi has the 106th national soccer team in the world, per the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday afternoon.

The August table sees the Southern Africans moving up by five places from 111 to the latest position despite not playing any international game for the past two months.

The last time Malawi played a game was at Cosafa Castle Cup, a competition which is not ranked by the world soccer governing body.

The last continental game Flames played which is ranked by FIFA was a 1-nil victory over Comoros Island during the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier at Bingu National Stadium in June.

On the global ranking, Brazil returned to the top of the standings, moving ahead of World and Confederations Cup Champions Germany despite not playing any single match since the July rankings were released a month ago.

Argentina, Switzerland, Poland and European champions Portugal are completing the top five while the United States have climbed nine places up to 26th position after winning the CONCACAF.

Egypt dropped one place down to 25 in the rankings but retained their number one status in Africa, followed by DR Congo, Senegal, Tunisia, African Champions Cameroon, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Ghana.