FAM hates me, says Peterkins Kaira

Former Flames player Peterkins Kaira has alleged that officials at Football Association of Malawi (FAM) do not want him to play any role in local football.

His remarks have come following a caution statement given to Chitipa United by the football mother body over the use of unqualified coaches.

On Monday this week Kaira was seen on the touchline of the relegation threatened side giving instructions to players during their encounter against Dwangwa United in the top flight league.

Kaira says he feel that what FAM is saying is immature since they do not know what role he plays at the club because some teams on their technical bench have been featuring their general secretaries who have no qualification in football.

“What they are saying is very childish, they don’t know what they are saying, and they could have asked why I was on the bench.

“I am a vice chairman for Chitipa, our Coach went to attend a funeral at his home, so I was wrong to give instructions to the players?” he said.

Meantime, FAM’s Club Licensing Manager Casper Jangale has told Chitipa that they should never allow this to happen again since what they did is contrary to rules and regulations of the elite league.

“They did this without consulting us, If their coach was ill and wouldn’t be available they were supposed to tell us that and we would advise them what to do but they just did this on their own as if it is not the big club,” said Jangale.

Club licensing recommends that the head coach of a Super League team should possess at least Caf B licence.

Kaira who is a strong critic of the current FAM leadership is said to have been hired so that he should help save the so called Lions of Chitipa from being relegated.

The Kondwani Mwalweni boys are languishing at the bottom of the TNM Super League table with eight points putting themselves on a position prone to the axe if they do not pull up their socks.