Ramadhan’s job hanging ….Bullets exco plans to meet over his future

Nyasa Big Bullets have asked their head coach Nsazurwimo Ramadhan to resume his duties at the club within a week or face the chop.

The club’s interim general secretary Albert Chigoga said this after Ramadhan failed to report at the club though his holiday has ended.

The former Flames assistant coach went to his home country, Burundi for the holiday.

According to Chigoga, the Burundian mentor was supposed to report at Bullets’ training base on Wednesday but he did not and to their surprise he is yet to tell them why he is not coming.

“We don’t know why he isn’t back, last week he asked for an extra week for his holiday, he is yet to come and was supposed to resume his duties on Wednesday,” he said.

Chigoga added that if Ramadhan will not be back by the end of next week then the club’s executive will discuss the way forward and decide his future at the club.

“We want the team to continue doing better, it should have a coach and if the situation will be like this up to next week then the executive will sit down and make a final decision on this matter,” said Chigoga.

Presently, the People’s Team is using its unqualified assistant coach Eliya Kananji as the caretaker contrary to guidelines of the club licensing which states that the minimum qualification for a coach is Caf B licence.