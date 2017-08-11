Devotion: Let the Word grow and prevail

Act 19:20 KJV* “So mightily grew the word of God and prevailed.”

The scripture above talks about the city of Ephesus where Paul preached the Word. Initially it was a city full of magicians and sorcerers.

When Paul came in the city, he was preaching the Word of God and the city was so saturated with the Word of God and the Word prevailed over situations. In verse 19 of the same the Bible tells us many people who had practiced occult arts gathered their books and burned them in front of everybody.

They estimated their value and found them to have been worth 50,000 silver coins. What people used to value became of no value at all as a result of the Word prevailing in the city.

Apart from happening in a city, you can choose to have this experience on a personal level. When you have the Word in you richly, it prevails over every circumstance. That is why the Bible encourages us that the Word should be so rich in us (Col3:16). When the Word is so rich, nothing can withstand the Word.

That is why if you have any issue that keeps on bothering or haunting you, find specific scriptures in the Word that talks about solution to your issue. Start meditating on the scriptures day and night(Joshua1:8).

Talk the Word and ensure you are so saturated with that Word. Your problem will become minimal each day and as the Word grows in you, it will prevail. Your trouble will vanish once and for all.

There is no better medicine that God has given us to overcome situations apart from the Word. Even in sickness, God has sent the Word, which we should use for our healing.

Some sicknesses are caused by demons and demons cannot go by taking Panadol or some medicine. In this situation the use of the Word is needed.

The use of the Word is when we agree and confess the same to our situation till the Word prevails over it.Pro 4:20-22 WEB* “My son, attend to my words. Turn your ear to my sayings. Let them not depart from your eyes. Keep them in the center of your heart.

For they are life to those who find them, and health to their whole body.”

Psa 107:20 WEB* “He sends his word, and heals them, and delivers them from their graves.”

*[[Mat 24:35]] NHEB* Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away.

*[[2Co 4:18]] NHEB* while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporal, but the things which are not seen are eternal.

Confession

I have the Word of God in me and I am an overcomer because greater is He who is in me than the one who is in the world. The Word in my life is working and is prevailing over every circumstances in me. In Jesus Name. Amen.

