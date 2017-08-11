Mzuni want referee banned

Mzuni have written Super League of Malawi (SULOM) asking them to ban Mzuzu based referee James Chisunkha from officiating Mzuni games this season.

According to a letter signed by club Chairman Dr Khumbo Kumwenda and dated 8 August, the club is not satisfied with previous conduct of the referee hence it does not want him to handle any Mzuni game.

In an interview with Malawi24, Mzuni General Secretary Albert Harawa said the referee usually makes controversial decisions when officiating the club’s matches.

“We have been watching him (Chisunkha) and most of the time once he is handling the game a lot of things happen and we don’t want him to officiate any Mzuni game again,” said Harawa.

During a game between Mzuni and Civil Sporting Club which Chisunkha officiated last month, the referee awarded Civil a penalty and the decision led to chaos at the stadium as Mzuni supporters started throwing stones on the pitch saying the referee allowed play to go on for some time before pointing to the penalty spot.