Kinnah denies eyeing Mzuni job

Former Flames coach Kinnah Phiri has brushed aside claims that he is eyeing the head coach job at Mzuni.
The current coach for Mzuni is Alex Ngwira but there were reports that Phiri want the role.
Phiri who is head coach for Mbeya City Stars in Tanzania said on Sunday that he is in Malawi on holiday since the new season in Tanzania has not yet started.
“I am here for holiday not as some people are saying that I want to take over as Mzuni coach, I am a Malawian and Mzuzu is my residential city so why saying all such baseless stories,” he said.
According to Phiri, he went to watch Moyale and Mzuni games in Mzuzu over the weekend since he was scouting Moyale striker Khuda Myaba and a Mzuni defender.
“I wanted to be accompanied by two players one of them is Khuda Myaba striker for Moyale Barracks but he didn’t feature in the last game with Civil Sporting on Saturday.
The other player is a defender from Mzuni,” said Phiri.
The former Nyasa Big Bullets coach worked as Technical Director for Mzuni in 2015 when he helped them escape relegation.
The Tanzanian league will start on 27th of August and Phiri is expected to leave for Tanzania this week.
Phiri’s side Mbeya City finished last season in the bottom eight of the league.
Palibe cholakwika ngat yatha ntchito ndye akufuna kuyamba Ku nzuni ndye cholakwika ndichiyan
Goodmorning Iil Lid Tamsy
Mpaka ku nzuni Bwana aaah zavutatu et
ntchito ya Kinnah ikumudikira ku Flames..he should finish what he started,not mediocre coaches and managers we have entrusted to run our game..
Nde kutha ngati makatanitu. A former flames coach now to mzuni nlol…
He is one of classic players of Malawi,and one of the coaches that other countries respect him so much.if a chance comes he will take it its his career, most people don’t know that its not only about the couch but the effort that the player puts on his career. My thinking.kkk
Ku mbea contract yatha?
Utsi sufuka popanda moto
You always disappoint him after improving your teams
