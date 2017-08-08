Devotion: Unstable mind never prospers

Genesis 49:4 “Unstable as water, you shall not excel..”

Unstable people are double minded. These are the people that are not settled for one course of action.

They are here today and there tomorrow. They are tossed like a wind. Such people are untrusted and can never excel in life.

They may be unstable believers. Unstable ministers of Gospel. Unstable employees, unstable business people. They may be married people but talking about how good they were treated in the past relationships.

Instability is a sign of immaturity.Ephesians 4: 14 “that we should no longer be children, tossed to and fro and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the trickery of men, in the cunning craftiness of deceitful plotting.”

Let the Word of God make you grow and become stable in everything that you do.

Unstable man should not expect anything from the Lord.James1:7-8 “For let not that man suppose that he will receive anything from the Lord; 8 he is a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways.”

Don’t hold between to opinions just choose one and be settled there. 1 Kings 18:21 “And Elijah came to all the people, and said, “How long will you falter between two opinions?

If the Lord is God, follow Him; but if Baal, follow him.” But the people answered him not a word.”

Instability sometimes comes from wrong counsel.

That is why the Bible prohibits us from listening to wrong counsel and instead we need to focus on Word. Psalm 1:1-3 “Blessed is the man Who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, Nor stands in the path of sinners, Nor sits in the seat of the scornful;2 But his delight is in the law of the Lord,And in His law he meditates day and night.3 He shall be like a tree Planted by the rivers of water, That brings forth its fruit in its season,Whose leaf also shall not wither;

And whatever he does shall prosper.”

Additional scripture: Luke 9:62 But Jesus said to him, “No one, having put his hand to the plow, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God.”

Confession

I am very stable and therefore I excel in whatever I do. In Jesus Name. Amen.