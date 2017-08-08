MIM, Mpemba institute to be merged

Malawi government through the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology will merge Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) and Mpemba Development Staff Institute as part of public service reforms program.

According to the ministry, the merger will lead to the formation of the Malawi School of Government which will help in management of government institutions.

The statement which has been signed by Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi says the school will have two campuses to help government staff.

“The Malawi School of Government will be the combination of Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) and the Mpemba Staff Development Institute.

The two institutions will be dissolved to form the Malawi School of Government with Mpemba campus and Kanengo Campus.

“At this point in time the government is working on a legislative framework for the school and all things being equal it should be presented before parliament during the November sitting,” reads part of the statement made available to Malawi24.

Malawi government embarked on having public sector reforms as a way of improving public service delivery in the country.