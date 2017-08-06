Moyale suffers first home loss

Moyale Barracks registered their first loss at home in the Super League when they were beaten 3-0 by Civil Sporting Club on Saturday.

Goals from Innocent Tanganyika, Joseph Kachule and Raphael Phiri ensured maximum points for the Lilongwe based side.

Civil dominated the game from the word go and got a deserved lead in the 31st minute when Innocent Tanganyika put the ball in the back of the net.

In the second half, Moyale began attacking while Civil sat back and looked to defend their lead.

It was the Lilongwe side however that got the next goal when Kachule doubled Civil’s lead in the 57th minute.

Two minutes before the end of the game, Phiri hit the last nail to make it 3-0.

Speaking after the game, coach for Civil Oscar Kaunda hailed his boys for the win.

“The game ended as we planned and my boys worked so hard that’s why we deserved to win,” said Kaunda.

While his counterpart, coach for Moyale Barracks Charles Kamanga, blamed the officiating team for the loss.

“We lost the game yes but referees are letting us down we don’t know what sin we have committed to them,” said Kamanga.

Civil’s next game is against Mzuni today at the Mzuzu Stadium.