Chakwera is stubborn – says Chatinkha

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma has branded leader of opposition who is also leader of the party Lazarus Chakwera as stubborn, saying his reluctance to yield to demands led to calls for convention.

Chidzanja Nkhoma has disclosed that the wrangles that the party faced are due to Chakwera’s decisions that were noted to be not pleasing many members.

In a recorded phone conversation between Chatinkha and MCP legislator Lingson Belekanyama, Chatinkha said the wrangles in the party began because Chakwera does not want to restore fired duty bearers elected at the last convention.

“The problem is that Chakwera is stubborn and that he does not want to respect calls from people all these issues could not have been there, if he had met our demands, if you remember when you asked what I wanted I said I want all people who were fired from their position to be restored,” said Chatinkha in a voice clip made available to Malawi24.

She added that the party can move forward with all concerns and that Chakwera should have respected calls for convention.

“He is manipulating the party to give him favours, if we can have an emergency convention,” added Chatinkha in a conversation with Belekanyama.

Through the conversation, Belekanyama was noted to be in support of the emergency convention arguing the party had two conventions in 2002.

But Belekanyama advised the members to have “sober minds” if the emergency convention was to be held.

MCP’s internal squabbles witnessed general secretary Gustav Kaliwo calling for an emergency convention in July.

However his decision was faulted by other members who argued that Kaliwo was set to divide the party.

MCP lawmakers last week ganged up against Kaliwo in demand for his resignation or firing by National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.