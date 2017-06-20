Malawi’s environment good for investment – APM

President Peter Mutharika has said the country’s economic environment is conducive for investments that can help boost the country’s socio-economic development.

Mutharika made the remarks during a meeting with former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo who is also chairperson of Brenthurst foundation.

Obasanjo was visiting the country together with his team on an investment mission.

Mutharika said he invited Obasanjo to Malawi because he believes the former Nigerian president can make a contribution to the country.

The president told Obasanjo that Malawi is a land of great opportunities for investors.

“As a country, we are doing the utmost to provide an investment environment and take Malawi to prosperity. I am sure that your team has seen a lot of opportunities as they visited our country,” he said.

Mutharika further narrated how he has managed to stabilise the country’s economy since he took office in 2014.

“When I took over presidency in 2014, the Malawi economy was on the verge of collapse. We found an inefficient public service. And we had floods and drought that left the majority of our people food insecure.

“But we got out of this situation. We managed to provide food for everyone. And this year, we have produced enough,” Mutharika said.

According to Mutharika, Malawi will start large scale mineral exploitation once the country has increased its power generation capacity.

“Apart from minerals, we have also opened investment opportunities in agro-processing, manufacturing, tourism and many more areas,” he said.

Among other delegates present during the meeting include Greg Mills who once served as the National Director of the South African Institute of International Affairs.