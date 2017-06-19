MP to construct girls’ hostel

Member of Parliament for Mzimba Luwelezi Deliwe Ngoma has promised to construct a girl’s hostel at Kanyika Community Day Secondary in the area as one way of encouraging girls to go further with education.

Ngoma disclosed this at Kanyika Primary School when she was initiating the construction of two classrooms that are expected to tackle overcrowding of learners at the school.

In her remarks, Ngoma told the gathering that education is fundamental for every society to grow socio-economically hence the idea of constructing girls’ hostels and the two classrooms blocks.

“I am constructing two school blocks at Kanyika Primary School, soon after that I will construct girl’s hostel at Kanyika Community Day Secondary School. I am doing this because I am supposed to balance when initiating developments in my all five Inkosanas,” she said.

Focusing on Kanyika primary school blocks classrooms, Ngoma said as a Member of Parliament, it is her role to make sure that learners are accessing quality education and one way of doing this is by providing additional classrooms.

In his remarks, Kanyika primary school committee chairman Benson Maunda commended the MP for the idea, saying that it has been a dream to have additional classrooms to boost level of education at the school.

“Our children’s problem of learning under the tree, absenteeism or afternoon lessons will be lessened now because of the two classroom blocks.

“Learners were uncomfortable with afternoon sessions but with the coming of this development we are expecting to have a high enrolment rate of learners next academic year,” he said.

Kanyika primary school was opened in 1940s with the help of Roman Catholic Church.

The Church constructed five blocks and additional two blocks were constructed by Priest Ben’s help of Holy Cross Parish (Nkhamenya).

Ngoma joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after winning 2014 Tripartite Elections as an independent candidate.