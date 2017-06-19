Msowoya hits at DPP

The First Vice President of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has told Malawians to scrutinize the Democratic Progressive (DPP) led government if it is doing what it promised Malawians before being voted into power in 2014.

Msowoya who is also speaker of the National Assembly made the remarks during a political rally at Chintheche in Nkhatabay.

He told the gathering that since the country is not yet in campaign mode, nothing should stop Malawians from evaluating the performance of the people they voted for in 2014.

Msowoya asked people to recall the recent protests by primary learners due to their teachers’ strike and compare with what the DPP led government promised to offer Malawians in 2014.

“I am urging you to look around them, meditate upon their experiences at health centres and public hospitals and try to recall if what is happening is what they promised in 2014,” he said.

He further accused the DPP led government of doing nothing on corruption despite the issue being discussed at length in the August House.

“Corruption is everywhere. People are crying, corruption is the single most recurring topic in parliament, but there is no action,” he said.

Msowoya reminded Malawians that it is common these days to see a newly constructed road deteriorate just a few months after contractors have left the site.

According to Msowoya, Members of Parliament are lobbying and advocating for better governance everyday but their efforts are in vain as those chosen to be in the driving seat are incapable.

But he reminded the gathering that office bearers are servants who can be fired any time if they are not performing their duties accordingly.

“You are the bosses and us holding offices are the servants. Therefore, just as you were able to hire us, you can equally fire us if we are not walking our talk,” he told Malawians in Nkhatabay.

He also claimed that the country’s neighbours are developing while Malawi is regressing development-wise.