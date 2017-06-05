Man impersonates police officer in Dowa

Police in Dowa district have arrested 27-year-old Maliseni Misomali for impersonating a police officer.

Dowa Police spokesperson Richard Kaponda said the man was arrested at Kamphasi Village Traditional Authority Msakambewa over the weekend by Community Policing Forum members.

“On 27 May 2017 the suspect went to Gomani Trading Centre and asked Redson Bikitoni, who owns a bar to produce a liquor licence, but the man failed to do so. The suspect then asked the man to pay K30,000 but the businessman only paid K25,000.”

Over the weekend, Misomali went to Kamphasi Trading Centre where he also claimed to be a police officer and asked Titani Molovesi who also has a bar, to show him a liquor licence.

The businessman asked him to first show his police Identity card (ID) but the suspect did not manage to show the ID.

This raised eyebrows of the businessman and he alerted the chairman of community policing forum in the area who immediately arrested the impostor.

When he was taken to Dowa Police station Misomali admitted that he was not a police officer.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer the charge of impersonating a public officer contrary to section 99, Sub Section B of the Penal Code.

He comes from Kainja Village, Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa.