Malawi Journalists usher in female chairperson

The elections were cancelled due to anomalies but June 3 was set again for the tight race between Tereza Ndanga and Frank Phiri that has witnessed Malawi having a female chairperson for the first time in history of Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA).

Elections that were held in Lilongwe on Saturday, after candidates contesting for leadership positions disagreed on eligible voters on May 6, witnessed Ndanga winning with 236 against Phiri’s 165.

Speaking to Malawi24 after the elections, Ndanga could not hide her excitement saying this proves there is women empowerment in Malawi.

“I am really excited that am the first female president for MISA Malawi chapter and am dedicating this victory to Gloria aged 11 from Mchinji district, during my campaign period she said to me that I was her role model, unfortunately she died later, I hope this could have been the happiest day for her,” said Ndanga.

She further urged fellow journalists in Malawi to work in unity for a vibrant MISA Malawi.

While accepting defeat, Phiri disclosed his commitment to work together with the new chairperson.

“Even before the elections, we agreed to support each other regardless of who was to win the elections,” said Phiri.

The elections have also ushered in Cliff Kawanga as the vice chairperson and Mandy Pondani as a member in the Misa Malawi National Governing Council (NGC)