Horror: 4-year-old girl dies after being raped

A 4-year-old Malawian girl has died after a 21-year-old man raped her in Chiradzulu district, police say.

The law enforcers have identified the suspect as Gift Eraton.

The girl met her fate on 21 May when, together with her seven-year-old elder sister, she was sent by their grandmother to collect a pail from a nearby borehole at around 6 pm.

On their way back home, they met the suspect, who dragged the young girl into a garden of pigeon peas and raped her. Eraton left the victim unconscious.

The older girl escaped the ordeal and rushed to the village to alert the elders about the matter and when they got to the bush they found the girl unconscious.

The victim was later taken to Chiradzulu district hospital but it was too late as she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A medical report from the hospital revealed that the girl died due to internal bleeding as her private parts were severely damaged.

The deceased hailed from Malambo Village in area of Traditional Authority Kadewere in the district.