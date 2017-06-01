Tanzanian national caught trying to smuggle drugs

Police in Chitipa district have arrested a Tanzanian national for attempting to smuggle drugs and medical equipment out of the country with the help of a Malawian man.

Police have identified the Tanzanian as Isaac Mwakadyinga while the Malawian who has also been arrested is Hastings Sango.

It is reported that Sango and Mwakadyinga were in a motor vehicle registration number MZ 2465 on their way to Songwe border en route to Tanzania.

Following a search by police at the roadblock, the two were found with medical equipment and drugs which are property of Malawi government.

The drugs were packed in cartons and laptop bags which were hidden in the motor vehicle’s cabin, boot, bonnet, and driver’s leg resting base.

Further reports on the matter have revealed that the Malawian driver was also found with syringes in his pockets.

Police have since begun investigations to trace where the two suspects got the drugs and the equipment.

*Additional reporting by Bright Mfune