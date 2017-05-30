CDAs cry foul over unpaid arrears

Community Development Assistants (CDAs) have expressed dismay over government’s reluctance to pay them their arrears.

Over 50 community development assistants that government employed have expressed worry on the delay to be paid their arrears money from two years ago.

Speaking on condition of anonymity with Malawi24, one of the recruited community development assistants said government has been snubbing efforts to have the issue of arrears being addressed.

“At first, we had to work for six months without getting a single Tambala from government and we wrote to the ministry responsible on that and we started getting salaries, but we are yet to get the arrears,” said the source.

The source added that authorities have been giving strong warning not to have the matter being known to media practitioners for fear of getting public attention on the matter.

Meanwhile authorities are yet to comment on the issue.

Government has been reported to be failing to pay arrears for civil servants in the country a development that some quarters argue is demotivating the workers.

Among the civil servants that are waiting for their arrears include teachers who have vowed to down tools if government fail to pay them.