Nomads, Moyale cup clash gets high rating

Soccer zealots have given high rating to Airtel Top 8 semifinal encounter involving Be Forward Wanderers and Moyale Barracks which was played last Saturday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The match which saw the Lali Lubani boys qualify for the final after a hard fight, has been described as the best this year. It is said to have had exciting moments which have been missing in local football for some time.

Main highlight of the game was the historic comeback of the Blantyre giants from two goals down to win the game by 3 goals to 2. Apart from the five goals scored, teams treated spectators to a smart passing game that was decorated by skills.

Overall assessment of the whole game by the country’s soccer fraternity is that it was exciting as both teams proved they are really big on the domestic scene. The fixture has set standards in terms of teams’ smart performance.

Paul Kamuyambeni, a Blantyre based soccer lover described the game as more than exciting. He said it was free from all ugly play making it the best game so far.

“That was great display by the two giants, I enjoyed every moment of the clash. That’s what I call football,” said Kamuyambeni

Some well-known soccer analysts have also given a vote of appreciation to the two teams for great display. Former Flames international Peterkins Kayira is among the relevant authority who spoke highly of the battle for the final place.

More people have argued, if the national team is to reclaim its lost glory, Super League teams have to emulate Wanderers and Moyale. However the two teams have been advised to replicate their Cup display, in the Super League.

Standard of the top flight league has pathetically dropped with most teams only valuing goals. This has led to the reduction of players exported to South Africa, instead more are flocking to Mozambique.