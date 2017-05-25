Man in the cooler over chamba

A 47-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested in Kasungu district for being found with three bags of Indian hemp weighing 50Kgs.

Spokesperson for Kasungu police station Edna Mzingwitsa has identified the suspect as Patrick Phiri.

She said the suspect was stopped at Chisazima roadblock as he was travelling from Mzimba to Lilongwe.

After the police searched the vehicle he was travelling in, the three bags were found.

The seized bags of Indian hemp are expected to be taken to Chitedze Research Station for analysis while Phiri will appear before court soon to answer the charge of being found in possession of Indian hemp.

Phiri hails from Suaya village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi district.

In another development, a court in Blantyre has ordered two women to pay K 10,000 each for bringing confusion at a funeral ceremony.

This has been confirmed by deputy spokesperson for Limbe Police Pedzesai Zembeneko who identified the convicts as Melina Kaliati and Florence Suluti.

“On 6 September the two conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by disturbing funeral at Gulani in Blantyre,” he said.

Kaliati and Suluti stopped the village headman from paying eulogy and ordered him to sit down. The following day, 7 September, the two went to demean the village headman at his home.

Following a hearing at Midima Senior Resident Court, they were found guilty and ordered to pay K10,000 each.

Passing sentence, senior resident magistrate Benedictus Chitsakamile said the women’s conduct caused more pain to the bereaved family.