Moyale through as Muyaba punish Mafco

Moyale Barracks on Saturday showed their brothers in arms Mafco the exit door in the Airtel Top 8 Cup by thrashing them 4-2 at Mzuzu stadium.

Moyale won 2-0 in the first leg but they did not let complacency set in during the second leg as they won 6-2 on aggregate.

The Mzuzu soldiers however did not start well as they let Victor Mpinganjira open the scoring for Mafco 15 minutes after kickoff.

But a minute before the end of the first half Khuda Muyaba equalised with a powerful shot from outside the 18 yard box to beat goalkeeper Jailosi Kapalamula.

Muyaba added his second of the match with another thundering drive four minutes after half time.

Five minutes later Mafco levelled the scores through Lackson Mwale.

In the 78th minute Wiseman Kamanga scored Moyale’s third from the rebound after the Mafco goalkeeper had parried Lloyd Njaliwa’s shot.

Zondiwe Munthali then made it 6-2 on aggregate as he registered his name on the scoresheet.

After the match, Mafco head coach Temwa Msuku said they used attacking tactics but it just was not their day.

“We also want to salute Airtel for coming with this big cup and our wish is to encourage them to keep it up next year,” said Msuku.

Charles Kamanga who looked on cloud nine praised his boys for the work well done.

“I want to thank my boys. They did a good job although we didn’t play well in the first half but all in all thank God we are through to the next round. I want to encourage all supporters that Moyale is back to their form and we are looking forward to win this cup,” said Kamanga.

Moyale join Kamuzu Barracks and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in the semifinals while Silver Strikers and Big Bullets meet on Sunday in another quarterfinal tie.